ENEC joins EGA’s Challenger Programme to promote gender diversity across UAE industry

ABU DHABI, 25th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) has welcomed Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) as the latest member of the Challenger Programme which promotes gender diversity across UAE industry.

The Challenger Programme, under the patronage of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, was launched in November 2023. The programme brings together major industrial companies in the UAE that are traditionally male-dominated.

Together, Challenger Programme member companies are delivering joint initiatives that promote inclusive recruitment, empower female talent, and foster progressive workplace cultures. Recent projects include the development of a gender diversity toolkit. which aims to define inclusive policies and behaviours across the employee lifecycle in heavy industry.

Women make up 20 percent of ENEC’s employees, one of the highest percentages in the nuclear energy industry globally, playing leading roles across engineering, operations, nuclear safety and leadership. ENEC established the Barakah chapter of Women in Nuclear in 2014, and now heads the Middle East Chapter of this international organisation.

EGA currently employs 714 women in the UAE. Including more than 330 in operational roles.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said, “Achieving gender diversity in heavy industry is not just the right thing to do, it is essential to unlocking the full potential of our sector.

At EGA, we know that diverse teams are stronger, safer and more innovative. We launched the Challenger Programme to unite like-minded industrial companies in accelerating progress together. We are pleased to welcome ENEC to the initiative and look forward to learning from their experience and working together to advance opportunities for women across UAE industry.”

Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, said, “Women are at the heart of our achievements at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, helping to sustainably power the UAE, develop the nuclear energy sector and inspire the next generation.

Joining the Challenger Programme enables us to learn from other industrial leaders, share our own experience, and work together to support the brightest women to join the UAE’s advanced industries.”

With the addition of ENEC, the Challenger Programme now includes nine leading UAE industrial companies. The programme is delivered in collaboration with NAMA Women Advancement as a strategic advisor and knowledge partner.