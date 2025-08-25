SpaceX postpones Starship test flight

WASHINGTON, 25th August, 2025 (WAM) -- SpaceX on Sunday said it had cancelled a test launch of the Starship spacecraft to troubleshoot ground systems minutes before the planned takeoff.

"Standing down from today's tenth flight of Starship to allow time to troubleshoot an issue with ground systems," SpaceX said on X.

The 70.7-metre-tall Super Heavy booster and its 52-metre-tall Starship upper half sat stacked on a launch mount at SpaceX's Starbase rocket facilities as it was being filled with propellant.