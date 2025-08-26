Premier League: Liverpool 3-2 Newcastle

LONDON, 26th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Liverpool's teenager Rio Ngumoha scored in stoppage time to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory for his club over a 10-man Newcastle United in today's much awaited PL tie.

The action started in the 35th minute when Ryan Gravenberch put the Premier League champions ahead with a powerful long-range strike. Newcastle's challenge grew tougher shortly after, as Anthony Gordon received a red card for serious foul play.

Despite being a man down, Newcastle came out strong in the second half. Hugo Ekitike leveled the score just 25 seconds after the restart. Bruno Guimaraes then completed the comeback, halving the deficit just before the hour mark before the sixteen-year-old Ngumoha scored the 100th-minute winner.