Iran, Russia Presidents hold phone call as Geneva hosts European Troika-Iran Meeting

TEHRAN, 26th August, 2025 (WAM) -- A phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, took place ahead of a meeting in Geneva between Iran and the European Troika.

During the call, President Putin briefed President Pezeshkian on his recent discussions with US President Donald Trump in Alaska. The two leaders also addressed the progress of nuclear power cooperation between Moscow and Tehran, specifically at the Bushehr reactor. Putin confirmed that all technical work, including the transfer of new fuel, is on schedule.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, Ismail Baghaei, announced that the Geneva talks would focus on nuclear issues and the lifting of sanctions against Iran.