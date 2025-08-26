‘Dibba Al Hisn Al Maleh and Fishing Festival’ to highlight heritage marine crafts

SHARJAH, 26th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Dibba Al Hisn Municipality announced the completion of all logistical, operational, and programmatic preparations for the 12th edition of the "Dibba Al Hisn Al Maleh and Fishing Festival."

Scheduled from 28th to 31st August at Al-Hisn Island, the festival offers a unique platform to showcase traditional marine practices in a contemporary framework, serving as both a celebration of the UAE’s authentic cultural heritage and an engine for modern economic development in Sharjah.

The Organisng Committee of the festival has prepared a rich programme of interactive and heritage-oriented activities that pay homage to the UAE’s marine legacy and fishing industries. This year’s edition features educational workshops on age-old maritime crafts like Al Maleh (salted fish) creation, salting, and canning, alongside traditional fishing tools.

The festival’s agenda also includes panel discussions addressing the sustainability of marine resources and promoting public awareness of traditional fishing practices, in addition to live folkloric performances showcasing the cultural spirit of Sharjah’s maritime environment.

In his remarks, Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said that holding the Al Maleh and Fishing Festival annually reflects the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to highlighting the rich cultural heritage resources integrated into economic activity.

“The Sharjah Chamber’s role is not confined to trade or commerce but also encompasses safeguarding national identity and reviving traditional industries. The Dibba Al Hisn Al Maleh and Fishing Festival is one of the key initiatives aimed at showcasing the Eastern Region’s cultural heritage and ensuring its sustainability and transmission to future generations,” he added.

For his part, Talib Abdullah Al Yahyai, Director of Dibba Al Hisn City Municipality, stated that the municipality’s efforts are focused on providing an integrated organisational infrastructure to deliver an outstanding visitor experience at the festival.

He noted that festival’s programme this year is designed to foster community and family engagement by facilitating interaction with exhibitors, while also creating an intergenerational platform where parents and grandparents can pass on their maritime knowledge and passion to younger generations.

Furthermore, this year’s edition allocates a dedicated space for productive families to showcase their handcrafted creations and traditional products, thereby promoting small-scale enterprises and fostering entrepreneurship within the local community.

The festival’s layout is structured around key zones such as the central “Al Maleh Market,” exhibition spaces for local agricultural produce, and a dining area serving authentic traditional cuisine. A dedicated pavilion for advanced fishing boats and engine technologies is also included, positioning the festival as a platform to promote collaboration and innovation in the fisheries sector and associated food industries.