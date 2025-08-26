Al Hamriyah Aquathlon returns on September 7

SHARJAH, 26th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Sports Council has officially opened registration for the fifth edition of the Al Hamriyah Aquathlon, set to take place on Sunday, September 7, at Al Hamriyah Beach. The event is part of the council’s ongoing efforts to promote community sports and encourage healthy, active lifestyles.

Held in cooperation with the UAE Triathlon Federation and several supporting entities, the race aims to attract 270 male and female competitors across various age groups.

Building on the success of previous editions, the Al Hamriyah Aquathlon continues to draw strong interest from both general sports enthusiasts and aquathlon fans. It also supports the Council’s goal of enhancing Sharjah’s profile as a hub for sports and tourism by organizing events across different cities.

Recognised by the International Triathlon Union, aquathlon combines swimming and running. The competition includes three race categories: Junior Swim and Run: 150m swim and 1.5km run, Super Sprint: 350m swim and 2.5km run, and Sprint: 750m swim and 5km run.

The Junior race begins at 6:15 am, followed at 6:20 am by the Sprint and Super Sprint races.

Winners will be crowned at 7:30 am. The top finishers in each category will receive gold, silver, and bronze medals featuring a design inspired by the race’s theme.