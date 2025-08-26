Korea, US sign 11 MoUs for cooperation in shipbuilding, nuclear energy, aviation

SEOUL, 26th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea and the United States have signed 11 Memorandums of Understanding for bilateral cooperation in a wide array of key industrial sectors ranging from shipbuilding, nuclear energy and aviation to liquefied natural gas (LNG) and critical minerals, Seoul's industry ministry said Tuesday.

According to Yonhap New Agency, the MoUs were signed during a Korea-US business roundtable in Washington on Monday that followed President Lee Jae Myung's first summit with US President Donald Trump.

"The Korean government will provide all necessary institutional support to usher in a renaissance of Korea-US manufacturing cooperation, and we will strive to create boundless business opportunities for companies of both nations," Korean Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said in a press release.