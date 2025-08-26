ABU DHABI, 26th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a resolution appointing Saeed Al Mulla as Director-General of Customer Experience Affairs at the Department of Government Enablement.
Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of Customer Experience Affairs at Department of Government Enablement
