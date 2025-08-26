FANR hosts ‘Customer Council’ meeting to enhance customer experience

ABU DHABI, 26th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) hosted its first Customer Council meeting as part of its commitment to customer excellence and the UAE Government’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.

The Customer Council brought together over 30 representatives from the nuclear and radiation sector, including licensees from the industrial, medical, and other fields.

The session was followed by a workshop where attendees brainstormed and presented recommendations to further enhance FANR’s services.

Christer Viktorsson, Director-General of FANR, said, “Hosting the first Customer Council meeting demonstrates FANR’s commitment to ensuring customer service excellence that supports the nuclear and radiation sector, while firmly upholding our regulatory mandate to protect the public and the environment through our oversight activities.”

As the UAE’s independent nuclear regulator, FANR provides services to more than 3,000 licensees using nuclear and radiation materials, ensuring the protection of the public and the environment.

FANR continues to modernise its smart licensing systems to strengthen regulatory effectiveness, transparency, and efficiency, measures that in turn help facilitate the work of licensees across the sector.

Currently, FANR is implementing the second phase of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, which aims to eliminate unnecessary digital complexities, abolish redundant approvals, modernise and upgrade digital systems, and actively adopt artificial intelligence technologies to elevate customer excellence and experience.