UAE condemns Israeli violations of Syrian sovereignty, reaffirms support for Syria’s stability, territorial integrity

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the dangerous escalation and violations committed by the Israeli military in Syrian territory, reaffirming its categorical rejection of any infringement on Syria’s sovereignty or threats to its security and stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) emphasised that Israel’s ongoing incursions into Syrian territory constitute a flagrant violation of international law and of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Syria and Israel, which Israel is obliged to uphold.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering position in support of Syria’s stability and territorial integrity, underscoring solidarity with the Syrian people and support for all efforts aimed at fulfilling their aspirations for security, peace, dignity, peaceful coexistence, and development.

The UAE called on the international community to take immediate action to halt the repeated attacks on Syrian territory and to stop the escalation and any actions that could heighten regional tensions and threaten regional and international peace and security.