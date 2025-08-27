Pakistan warns of extraordinary river flooding

ISLAMABAD, 27th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an urgent warning of extraordinary flooding across major rivers, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

According to the NDMA’s National Emergency Operation Centre, an extremely high flood wave of 690,000 cusecs is currently passing through Marala Headworks on the Chenab River, with water levels expected to rise further.

In the Ravi River, a high flood of 170,000 cusecs is flowing at Jassar, with projections that it may surge to 250,000 cusecs by morning. Low-lying areas including Shahdara, Park View, and Motorway-II have been identified as particularly at risk of inundation.

Meanwhile, the Sutlej River at Ganda Singh Wala is experiencing an exceptionally high flood wave of 245,000 cusecs, with further increases anticipated.

Residents in vulnerable areas have been instructed to relocate immediately to safer locations and follow instructions issued by local authorities.