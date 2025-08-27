SpaceX launches 10th Starship rocket test flight successfully

WASHINGTON, 27th August, 2025 (WAM) -- SpaceX announced on Tuesday the successful completion of the tenth test flight of its Starship rocket, following several previous delays.

The Starship, developed by SpaceX, blasted off from the private space company's spaceport in the US state of Texas, flew in space for a while and then landed in the Indian Ocean around an hour later.

The test flight originally scheduled for Sunday had previously been postponed twice - first to fix a fault in the ground systems, then due to adverse weather conditions.

