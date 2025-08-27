China issues guideline on implementing AI Plus Initiative

BEIJING, 27th August, 2025 (WAM) -- China on Tuesday issued a guideline on deepening the implementation of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Plus Initiative to promote the integration of AI across multiple sectors, with the goal of achieving extensive adoption in six key areas including science and technology and consumption by 2027.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the guideline stipulates that by 2027, the popularisation rate of applications such as next-generation intelligent terminals should exceed 70 percent, while the scale of core industries in the smart economy should register strong growth. The role of AI in public governance should be significantly enhanced, while the open and cooperative system for AI would continue to be improved.

By 2030, the document calls for AI to become a full enabler of China’s high-quality development, with the penetration rate of next-generation smart terminals, smart devices and other applications exceeding 90 percent. By that time, the smart economy would become a key driver of China’s economic growth, enhancing technology accessibility and the sharing of benefits.

The six areas identified are science and technology, industry, consumption upgrading, people’s wellbeing, governance and global cooperation. The guideline highlights efforts to promote AI as an international public good that benefits humanity, fostering an open ecosystem for AI capacity-building based on equality, mutual trust, diversity and win-win outcomes.