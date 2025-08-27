UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Maia Sandu of Moldova on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Sandu and to Prime Minister Dorin Recean on the occasion.