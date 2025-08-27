Indian businesses top list of nationalities of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in H1

DUBAI, 27th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has revealed that Indian-owned businesses continued to top the list of new non-UAE companies joining the chamber during the first half of 2025.

A total of 9,038 new members from India joined during the six-month period, representing year-over-year (YoY) growth of 14.9 percent.

Pakistan ranked second with 4,281 new companies registered in H1 2025, an increase of 8.1 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Egypt followed in third place with 2,540 new Egyptian companies joining the chamber, marking 8.3 percent growth.

Bangladeshi companies recorded the highest growth rate, with a notable 37.5 percent increase. A total of 1,541 Bangladeshi companies became members of the chamber during the first half of the year, placing Bangladesh fourth on the list. The United Kingdom ranked fifth with 1,385 new companies, reflecting YoY growth of 11.1 percent.

Syria ranked sixth with 945 new companies joining in H1 2025. China came in seventh place with 772 new companies, registering 3.8 percent YoY growth, while Jordan ranked eighth with 688 new businesses, registering 2.4 percent YoY growth.

Türkiye secured ninth place with 642 new companies, marking YoY growth of 3.9 percent, while Canada rounded out the top ten with 535 new member companies.

In terms of sectoral distribution among new members, Wholesale and Retail Trade shared first place with the Real Estate, Renting, and Business Services sector, with each accounting for 35 percent of new business activity.

The Construction sector followed on 17.3 percent, while the Transport, Storage and Communications sector and the Social and Personal Services sector each accounted for 7.6 percent of total new memberships.



