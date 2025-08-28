'Sharjah Roads' upgrades 17km route in Al Rafiaa

SHARJAH, 28th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has completed a development project to upgrade the road linking Junction 10 with Al Rafiaa and extending to Emirates Road.

The initiative is part of a package of developmental projects designed to serve emerging areas and ensure the highest standards of road safety, while continuously enhancing infrastructure efficiency and the quality of the emirate’s road network.

Spanning 17 kilometres, the works included comprehensive asphalt maintenance and the widening of road shoulders in both directions. These improvements are aimed at ensuring smoother traffic flow and accommodating the growing population in the area.

Eng. Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, stated that the project forms part of the Authority’s wider plans to improve infrastructure across rapidly developing areas. The upgraded road connects multiple regions and provides better access to Emirates Road, thereby improving mobility and supporting comprehensive development.

The works also involved upgrading U-turns and intersections, and installing new directional and traffic signs, improving safety levels in line with urban growth and the increasing number of vehicles.

