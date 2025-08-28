Volcano in Japan spews plume 5,500 metres above crater

FUKUOKA, Japan, 28th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Mt. Shinmoe on the southwestern Japan main island of Kyushu erupted Thursday, spewing a plume of ash 5,500 metres above the crater, a local office of the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The eruption sent volcanic material 5,000 metres above the volcano's peak for the first time since July 3, Kyodo News quoted the agency as saying.

The agency maintained the level 3 alert on a scale of 5, calling on the public to refrain from approaching the crater in both Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures.

Mt. Shinmoe, straddling the two prefectures and one of 50 constantly monitored active volcanoes in Japan, erupted on June 22 for the first time since June 2018.