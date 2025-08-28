UAE Team Emirates-XRG claim scintillating Team Time Trial win at Vuelta a España

FIGUERES, Spain, 28th August, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE Team Emirates-XRG won the stage 5 Team Time Trial at the Vuelta a España. The Emirati squad bested the time of second-placed Visma-Lease a Bike by eight seconds in Figueres, enough to take the stage win and see both João Almeida and Juan Ayuso move up in the general classification.

Averaging a little under 57kph along the 24.1km course, UAE Team Emirates-XRG produced a blistering effort that moves the team to 74 victories for the 2025 campaign.

The team completed the 24.1km course in 25 minutes and 26 seconds.

With this victory, team riders Juan Ayuso, João Almeida and Marc Soler moved up to second, third and fourth place respectively in the general classification, leaving UAE Team Emirates just eight seconds behind race leader Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark.

