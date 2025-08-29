US State Secretary welcomes European Troika's bid to get UN sanctions reimposed over Iran's nuclear programme

NEW YORK, 28th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday that Washington was still seeking direct talks with Iran on ending its nuclear programme in the wake of the E3 triggering the so-called "snapback" mechanism to reimpose the UN sanctions.

Rubio welcomed the move, which has long been pushed by the US President but said: “At the same time, the United States remains available for direct engagement with Iran — in furtherance of a peaceful, enduring resolution to the Iran nuclear issue.”

"Snapback does not contradict our earnest readiness for diplomacy, it only enhances it," Rubio said in a statement, lauding "the leadership of our E3 allies in this effort."

France, Britain and Germany on Thursday triggered a mechanism to reimpose United Nations sanctions on Iran.