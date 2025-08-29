WFP chief visits Palestine, Israel; calls for immediate surge of aid into Gaza

GENEVA, 29th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Safe, unfettered humanitarian access to reach the most vulnerable families is the top priority right now, World Food Programme Executive Director Cindy McCain said after visiting the Gaza Strip where she witnessed firsthand immense destruction and desperation.

The WFP chief’s visit came just days after an authoritative panel of hunger experts confirmed that famine is present in Gaza City affecting more than 500,000 people, and is likely to spread by the end of September without an urgent increase in humanitarian aid. This is just the fifth famine to be confirmed this century, according to a WFP news release today.

“Gaza is at a breaking point. Desperation is soaring – and I saw it firsthand.” McCain said. “We must urgently be able to revive our vast and trusted network of 200 food distribution points across the Strip, community kitchens and bakeries. It is urgent that the right conditions are in place so we can reach the most vulnerable and save lives.”