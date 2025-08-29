Egypt’s central bank cuts interest rates by 2%

CAIRO, 29th August, 2025 (WAM) – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) Thursday announced a 200 basis point cut in interest rates during its Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Thursday 28/8/2025.

The overnight deposit rate was reduced to 22%, the lending rate to 23%, and the main operation rate to 22.5%. The discount rate was also lowered to 22.5%.

The CBE attributed the decision to easing global and domestic inflation, improving growth outlook, and reduced external and fiscal risks.

Domestically, real GDP growth is expected to reach 4.5% in the 2024/2025 fiscal year, up from 2.4% in the previous fiscal year, while inflationary pressures remain moderate. The unemployment rate dropped to 6.1% in Q2 of 2025, compared to 6.3% in Q1 of the same year.