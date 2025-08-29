Industry concerned about brain drain from Austria

VIENNA, 29th August, 2025 (WAM) – A recent study commissioned by the Federation of Austrian Industries (IV) has highlighted an alarming issue, as highly qualified workers are leaving Austria. While immigration figures overall exceed emigration, the composition of migration flows raises concerns.

The analysis shows that in recent years, immigration has been higher than emigration overall (around 2.2 million new arrivals compared to 1.4 million emigrants).

However, according to the study, “less well-integrated people tend to stay in Austria longer,” while highly qualified immigrants from the EU leave the country at a disproportionately high rate. Of the immigrants who arrived between 2017 and 2019, more than half had already left again after only four years, according to Vienna International News.

IV President Georg Knill does not see this development as a problem of a lack of willingness to integrate, but rather as an expression of structural location disadvantages. He cites high taxes, excessive bureaucracy, and a lack of prospects as the main causes.

Knill is calling for a reduction in non-wage labour costs and an acceleration and simplification of the procedures for the Red-White-Red Card.



