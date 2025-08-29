Security Council: UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon extended for ‘final time’

NEW YORK, 29th August, 2025 (WAM) – The UN peacekeeping mission which patrols the so-called Blue Line of separation between Israel and Lebanon received the unanimous support of the Security Council on Thursday to extend through 31 December next year.

But the resolution stipulates it will then begin a one year “orderly and safe drawdown and withdrawal of its personnel”, in close consultation with the Lebanese Government, according to a UN press release Thursday.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was established by the Security Council in 1978 to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the south and has played an important role in monitoring security in southern Lebanon ever since.

During the withdrawal period after the end of next year, the resolution says UNIFIL is authorised to continue providing security and assistance to UN personnel, while continuing to “maintain situational awareness” around UNIFIL outposts and bases.