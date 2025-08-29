Korea’s industrial output, retail sales, facility investment gain ground in July

SEOUL, 29th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's industrial output, retail sales and facility investment all rose from a month earlier in July, data showed Friday.

Industrial production edged up 0.3 percent last month, marking the second consecutive month of increase, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, went up 2.5 percent over the cited period, also marking the second consecutive monthly increase.

This also represents the sharpest on-month increase since February 2023, when the comparative figure rose by 6.1 percent, reported Yonhap News Agency.

Facility investment saw a sharper increase in July, gaining 7.9 percent from the previous month. This marks a rebound following four consecutive months of decline through June.

It was the first time since February that all three indicators rose simultaneously.

