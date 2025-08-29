‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ inaugurates major water project in Gaza

GAZA, 29th August, 2025 (WAM) -- An Emirati delegation today inaugurated a water pipeline project to transport desalinated water from Emirati desalination plants in Egypt to the Gaza Strip, in a significant step to provide potable water for tens of thousands of families enduring a severe shortage since the outbreak of the war.

The inauguration, organised by “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” in Gaza, was attended by the operation’s support committee, representatives of the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility, dignitaries and community leaders. The operation officially announced the start of pumping desalinated water through the transmission line from Egypt to southern Gaza.

The pipeline, the largest of its kind, extends 7.5 kilometres with a capacity of around 2 million gallons per day, serving more than one million people. It has been connected to the Al-Buraq reservoir in Khan Younis with a capacity of 5,000 m³, ensuring additional areas gain access to clean water.

This milestone project builds on continuous Emirati efforts in Gaza, which have included establishing six desalination plants, providing reservoirs and tankers, and maintaining wells. It represents a vital lifeline for residents of the Gaza Strip and helps alleviate the water crisis affecting hundreds of thousands of displaced persons.

Following the inauguration, journalists, civil society representatives and community leaders toured the pipeline and reservoirs in several areas to observe the water pumping process and the distribution points supplying drinking water across the Gaza Strip.

The project underscores the UAE’s commitment and leadership’s dedication to supporting the people of Gaza and providing life-sustaining support through “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3”.