Sheraa launches 'Sharjah Women Impact Fellowship'

SHARJAH, 29th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), through the vision and patronage of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sheraa, has announced the inaugural Sharjah Women Impact Fellowship (SWIF), in efforts to advance women’s leadership in entrepreneurship, offering a platform to scale their impact and drive meaningful change within their communities and beyond.

This forward-focused initiative, officially launched on 28th August, offers a powerful platform for scaling impact and driving meaningful change within entrepreneurial communities and industries across the globe, designed to identify, accelerate, and champion high-potential women founders who are ready to scale their impact. Registration for this exclusive fellowship is now open and will conclude on 5th October 5; and interested applicants are invited to apply via the official website.

This fellowship is a direct extension of Sheraa’s proven legacy of gender equity and women’s empowerment, with 52% of its portfolio led by female entrepreneurs; a figure that far exceeds global averages. The programme also directly aligns with Sheraa’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurs on every step of their journey, providing the essential resources, mentorship, and networks required to succeed.

The 16-week programme, running from November 2025 to February 2026, will bring together a curated cohort of 12 exceptional founders who have already proven their venture's viability and are now ready to scale their impact.

Through a structured “4D framework”; consisting of Discover, Define, Develop, and Deepen; the curriculum blends deep personal leadership work with practical venture-building, featuring high-level ecosystem engagement such as the ‘Founder’s Practice Lab’, investor roadshows, immersive leadership retreats, and opportunities to present at flagship events such as the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival.

Sheikha Bodour said, "Sharjah has long championed women’s empowerment and strengthened their leadership roles. Today, we are entering a new phase of empowerment, one where women’s success becomes a platform that elevates society toward broader horizons of growth and innovation. The Sharjah Women Impact Fellowship embodies this vision, serving as a space for development and a platform that turns the success of every entrepreneur into an opportunity to open new pathways for those around her, contributing to a more diverse economy and a stronger, more cohesive society.”

Najla Al Midfa, Vice Chairperson of Sheraa, said, “The Sharjah Women Impact Fellowship places women entrepreneurs at the very centre of our nation’s growth story. It equips them with the capital, mentorship, and influence to scale with confidence and purpose. Because when women founders rise, they don’t rise alone - they lift entire ecosystems forward. Every success here is not just a personal milestone, but a step toward a stronger, more competitive UAE economy.”

“SWIF is an investment in leadership that will define the next chapter of our region’s growth,” said Sara Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa. “We are inviting women founders who are ready to accelerate their ventures and expand their influence; leaders who understand that true success is measured in the positive, lasting change they create. This fellowship is where ambition meets purpose, and where those ready to shape the future will find the platform to do it.”

From November 2025 to February 2026, participants will move through SWIF’s 4D framework; Discover, Define, Develop, and Deepen, blending deep personal leadership work with practical venture-building tools and ecosystem engagement.

Fellows will participate in the Founder’s Practice Lab, high-level policy and investor roadshows, immersive leadership retreats, and exclusive opportunities to present at flagship events such as the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival.

The programme is designed to ensure that every participant graduates with a rapidly growing business, a strong network, the confidence, and the public presence needed to drive lasting change.

The fellowship will provide AED500,000 in equity free-grant, generously endowed by the family of the late Dr. Mahmoud Mohamed Fikri, former WHO Regional Director and UAE public servant dedicated to equity and impact. Offered by his daughters in recognition of his legacy, the grant ensures that his values of empowerment live on by supporting women founders to scale ventures that benefit society.

Ultimately, SWIF underscores Sheraa’s commitment to building an ecosystem where women founders have the resources, networks, and influence to create meaningful and lasting change, reinforcing Sharjah’s role as a global hub for innovation, investment, and economic diversification.

