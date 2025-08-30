Archaeologists discover 5,000-year-old ancient city in Iraq's Kurdistan Region

BAGHDAD, 29th August, 2025 (WAM) – A mission of archaeologists has discovered an ancient city dating back around five thousand years in Iraq's Kurdistan Region.

The Directorate of Antiquities and Heritage in Duhok Governorate stated today that the city includes the largest cemetery with clay coffins dating back to the Hellenistic period (300 BC). This discovery came after the water level of the Mosul Dam receded, and urgent excavation work is currently underway to salvage the ancient graves and preserve the historical legacy.

According to initial findings, pottery from the "Nineveh V period," the Early and Middle Bronze Ages, the Mitanni, and the Neo-Assyrian periods were also discovered, in addition to many pottery shards from the Hellenistic period up to the Islamic era.

The statement pointed out that the site was submerged after the construction of the Mosul Dam, which opened in 1986. Due to the significant drop in the dam's water level this year, the site began to emerge.