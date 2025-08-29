Chadian government receives UAE medical aid to combat cholera outbreak

ABU DHABI, 29th August, 2025 (WAM) – The Government of the Republic of Chad has received 30 tonnes of urgent medical aid from the United Arab Emirates to help combat an outbreak of cholera. The aid was delivered to N'Djamena International Airport in the presence of Zahra Mohamed Issa, Chadian Minister of Solidarity and Humanitarian Affairs, and several Emirati and Chadian officials.

For her part, Issa expressed her government’s gratitude to the UAE leadership, government, and people for their leading global role in supporting Chad’s health sector. Issa emphasised that these medical supplies will strengthen the efforts of government medical teams in combating the cholera outbreak, which remains a persistent concern for the Chadian people nationwide.

She noted that the UAE’s assistance reflects the highest values of solidarity, fraternity and cooperation between the two countries, underscoring the shared commitment to take urgent measures to prevent the spread of the epidemic among members of Chadian society and ensure early recovery. She also affirmed the Chadian government’s commitment to distributing this aid in a transparent manner across regions to ensure that patients of all ages receive the necessary and adequate medical care.

For his part, Rashid Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Chad, affirmed that the UAE’s urgent medical aid to the country reflects the strong ties between the two nations and the UAE’s leading humanitarian role in combating diseases and epidemics across Africa, particularly cholera, which the World Health Organization recently highlighted as a growing concern in several African countries, including Chad.

He further noted that this urgent assistance is part of the UAE’s unwavering commitment to both countering the spread of such epidemics and also to reinforcing joint international efforts to provide essential and preventive treatments wherever required.