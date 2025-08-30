World Muslim Communities Council delegation visits China’s Xinjiang Region

XINJIANG, China, 30th August, 2025 (WAM) – Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the World Muslim Communities Council, met with Erkin Tuniyaz, Chairman of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region People's Government in the People’s Republic of China, as part of an official visit by a Council’s delegation to strengthen dialogue and expand cooperation with religious, academic, and research institutions.

During the meeting, they discussed several issues of mutual interest, enhancing cooperation pathways and supporting efforts to promote values of coexistence, tolerance, and mutual understanding.

The visit also included the delegation’s participation in the 3rd International Symposium on Countering Extremism, hosted in Urumqi, Xinjiang. The event gathered policymakers and representatives from research centres from more than 25 countries, with the aim of exchanging expertise and strengthening international joint efforts to confront extremist ideologies.

This visit is part of the Council’s continuous efforts to build bridges of dialogue and communication among Muslim communities worldwide, while promoting moderation and peaceful coexistence, contributing to social harmony and sustainable development globally.

In addition, Dr. Al Nuaimi met with Li Yifei, Chairman of the Communist Party Committee of the People's Congress, and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Regional People's Congress in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.on the sidelines of the 7th China-Arab States Expo held in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Dr. Al Nuaimi highlighted the important role China plays in managing cultural, religious, and ethnic diversity, stressing that it represents a model to be emulated globally.

He added that relations between China and the Islamic world are built on mutual respect and learning from each other’s experiences, pointing out that today’s world needs wise and responsible leadership to maintain stability and ensure positive outcomes for all.

Al Nuaimi stressed that Islam is a religion of peace and coexistence, and that it must not be exploited to threaten others.

For his part, Li Yifei expressed delight with the delegation’s visit, stressing the importance of continuous dialogue and communication between China and the Arab world. He also pointed to the historic ties between the two sides, which stretch back more than a thousand years.

A high-level delegation from the World Muslim Communities Council, led by Dr. Al Nuaimi, had earlier arrived in Xinjiang. The delegation included scholars as well as heads and representatives of Islamic and academic institutions concerned with dialogue, understanding, and peaceful coexistence, from Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Mali, Nigeria, and Serbia.