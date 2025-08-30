China to continue central government investment, support private investment

BEIJING, 30th August, 2025 (WAM) -- China will continue to boost consumption and promote both central government and private investment into key sectors, including those that impact people's livelihoods, Li Chao, spokeswoman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said.

According to China Central Television (CCTV) report, Li said at a press conference that a series of measures will be implemented to boost consumption and stimulate market vitality, including large-scale vocational skills training and an improved minimum wage adjustment mechanism. The NDRC will continue to support the trade-in policy for consumer goods, ensuring a smooth transition of relevant policies.

In terms of investment, the NDRC will vigorously explore potential growth points and expand investment increments, according to the spokesperson. Government investment will focus on key areas and key projects that are needed for development. In particular, the NDRC will roll out plans to further increase central government investment for projects related to people's livelihoods in order to alleviate the pressure on local governments in funding.

"We will step up the study and implementation of policy measures to promote the development of private investment. Minimum requirements for private investment participation will be set for major projects in areas such as railways, nuclear power, and oil and gas pipelines," Li said.