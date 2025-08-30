ADIHEX 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 30th August 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the 22nd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2025 kicked off today at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon Holding company, in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the exhibition is set to run until 7th September. This year’s edition is the largest in the event’s history, featuring an extensive programme of activities across 15 diverse sectors.

The exhibition continues to be the largest event of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa dedicated to the celebration of Emirati cultural heritage, sustainable hunting, equestrianism, fishing and outdoor sports.

The event will bring together enthusiasts, specialists, and exhibitors from the region and abroad, featuring leading companies and prominent brands from both local and global markets. Among the diverse sectors on display are equestrian and falconry, hunting and shooting, camping, tourism and safari, fishing, marine sports and arts and crafts.

The exhibition continues to be a global celebration of Emirati traditions, with workshops dedicated to etiquette and live events showcasing traditional practices such as falconry, camel racing, Saluki hunting and horse riding.