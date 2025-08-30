ADB announces $3 million emergency grant for Pakistan flood relief

LAHORE, PAKISTAN, 30th August, 2025 (WAM) — Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda extended condolences for the lives lost and individuals affected by the widespread monsoon rains and floods in Pakistan. Demonstrating ADB’s rapid response capability, Kanda announced that ADB will provide, upon request of the Government of Pakistan, a $3 million grant from the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund to support emergency relief efforts.

“Pakistan is experiencing devastating flooding that has displaced families and communities, and ADB stands firmly with Pakistan during this crisis,” said Kanda. “When disasters strike, we respond quickly to help communities rebuild with dignity. This emergency support reflects our enduring commitment to Pakistan's people through both immediate humanitarian needs and long-term development."

Kanda is on a 3-day visit to Pakistan, during which he met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. After Kanda conveyed sympathies to the victims of the floods, they discussed transformative investments, enhanced private sector engagement, and Pakistan’s role as a strategic supplier of critical minerals for the global clean energy transition. Their discussions covered ADB’s significant capital investments in transport, energy, and urban infrastructure as well as human capital development through education and health programmes.

ADB has been supporting Pakistan since the country became a founding member in 1966, committing more than $43 billion to promote inclusive growth and improve infrastructure, energy, transport, and social services. ADB's current sovereign portfolio includes 44 operations valued at about $9 billion.