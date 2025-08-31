Malaysia Summit: Bin Bayyah calls for worldwide synergy to overcome existential challenges faced by humanity

KUALA LUMPUR, 31st August, 2025 (WAM) --Shaykh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Council for Fatwa, and Head of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, has stated that humanity today faces existential challenges that require urgent action and comprehensive cooperation, stressing that the world is in great need of years of peace and tranquillity.

In his speech during the opening session of the Second International Summit of Religious Leaders, organised by the Muslim World League in cooperation with the government of Malaysia and under the patronage of Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the Prime Minister of Malaysia, bin Bayyah provided an accurate diagnosis of contemporary reality. He explained that despite the tremendous technological acceleration and the expansion of human communication, the world is witnessing a dangerous escalation of conflicts and a worsening of environmental, health, and food crises.

He moved on to analyse the causes of this reality, noting that it is the result of a complex interplay between current factors and the repercussions of the past, and that the race for influence and expansion among global powers has made the world more turbulent and tense, which requires a serious pause to find solutions.

To confront these challenges, he presented an integrated vision with three main pillars to the summit, which brings together an elite group of scholars, religious leaders, and decision-makers from around the world. He called for the need to activate the role of religious leaders in searching for common human values among religions and returning to religious texts to be inspired by the values of tolerance and coexistence.

He emphasised the importance of promoting reconciliation, mediation, and spiritual education, with the ultimate goal of transforming religious principles and covenants into tangible practical programmes that contribute to building a more peaceful and cooperative world.

In this context, he pointed out that the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, based on this vision, has worked over the past years with many international institutions and figures to spread the values of peace, considering them an urgent necessity in light of the conflicts the world is witnessing that threaten global stability.

He affirmed that the summit represents a unifying platform for religious leaders from different religions and cultures to enhance constructive communication and meaningful dialogue, praising the efforts made by the Muslim World League in promoting the values of coexistence and tolerance.