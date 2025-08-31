EU urges US to reconsider UN summit visa denial for Palestinians

COPENHAGEN, 31st August, 2025 (WAM) -- The EU has urged the United States to reconsider its decision to deny visas to Palestinian officials seeking to attend next month's UN General Assembly

"In the light of the existing agreements between the UN and its host state, we all urge for this decision to be reconsidered," Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said on Saturday following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Copenhagen.

Kallas urged Washington to reverse its extraordinary step, citing international law.