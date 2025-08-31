South Korea records 23% rise in foreign tourists in July

SEOUL, 31st August 2025 (WAM) -- The number of foreign tourists arriving in Republic of Korea jumped by 23% year-on-year (YoY) in July.

According to the Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO), there were over 1.73 million visitors in July, up 119.7 % compared to the pre-pandemic tally in July 2019.

Visitors from China accounted for 34.7%, followed by 17.3% from Japan.

The number of foreign visitors between January and July, which rose 15.9% YoY to 10.56 million, returned to the pre-pandemic level, 106.8% higher than the 2019 count.

The number of South Koreans travelling abroad during the first seven months of this year reached 17 million, representing 96.3% of the figure recorded during the same period in 2019.