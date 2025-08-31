UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Kyrgyzstan on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 31st August 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Sadyr Japarov, President of Kyrgyzstan, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the President of Kyrgyzstan and to Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, on the occasion.