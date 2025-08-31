UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Trinidad and Tobago on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 31st August 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Christine Kangaloo, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Christine Kangaloo and Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, on the occasion.