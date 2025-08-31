UAE President, VPs congratulate King of Malaysia on National Day

ABU DHABI, 31st August 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, King of Malaysia, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Malaysian King and to country's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, on the occasion.