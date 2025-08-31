'Irthi' showcases handicrafts with contemporary spirit at ADIHEX

ABU DHABI, 31st August 2025 (WAM) -- The Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council is presenting Emirati heritage and traditional handicrafts in a modern creative style at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2025, held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 7 September.

The Council’s participation in this prominent cultural and heritage event reflects its commitment to reimagining traditional crafts through innovative designs that meet the aspirations of the community, align with the UAE’s national identity, and elevate local craftsmanship onto the global stage.

Reem BinKaram, Director-General of Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, highlighted the importance of the Council’s first participation in the exhibition, noting that hunting and equestrian sports form an integral part of the Emirati heritage and identity.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), she said the participation is in line with Irthi’s vision of expanding the reach of crafts in both local and international markets. The aim, she added, is to showcase Emirati heritage and handicrafts in a contemporary spirit while spotlighting artisans and their creativity in transforming traditions into products that speak to new generations.

She further emphasised the role of Emirati craftswomen as key partners in safeguarding heritage and contributing to building a diversified and sustainable economy.

BinKaram also noted that the Council is a pioneering institution working to preserve and enhance traditional crafts by blending them with modern design. The Council focuses on empowering craftswomen through training and skills development across the UAE, the wider Middle East, North Africa, and Asia, and today boasts a network of more than 840 artisans.