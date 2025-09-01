Borouge shareholders approve $660 million H1 2025 dividend

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2025 (WAM) -- Borouge Plc today confirmed shareholder approval at its 29th August General Assembly Meeting for an interim dividend of $660 million, equivalent to 8.1 fils per share, reflecting strong H1 performance supported by healthy pricing premia, disciplined cost management and strategic inventory sales.

The company also reaffirmed its intention to pay a total dividend of 16.2 fils per share for 2025 – up from 15.88 fils in 2024 – with the final 8.1 fils per share expected in Q1 2026.

Since its June 2022 IPO, Borouge shareholders have approved $4.24 billion in dividends, representing a total shareholder return of 30%.

The company has further demonstrated confidence in its prospects by purchasing 141 million shares under its share buyback programme, approved at its Annual General Meeting in April.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge, said, “Our consistent track record of strong shareholder returns is underpinned by robust operations, disciplined cost management, and sustained pricing margins. As we look ahead to the proposed formation of Borouge Group International in Q1 2026, our focus remains on delivering resilient performance and one of the highest dividend returns on the ADX.”

Borouge posted a net profit of $474 million, supported by healthy volumes, pricing premiums, and cost discipline.

The company continues its growth and strategic expansion, with progress on the Borouge 4 mega project exceeding 90 percent. Upon completion by the end of 2026, the project will add 1.4 million tonnes annual capacity, further unlocking substantial embedded value for shareholders.

The establishment of Borouge International Group is expected to be finalised in Q1 2026, with regulatory filings and integration planning underway. Projected to become a $60 billion global petrochemical leader and the world’s fourth-largest polyolefins company.

Upon completion of the proposed Borouge Group International transaction, the newly formed entity intends to maintain an annual minimum dividend of 16.2 fils per share through to at least 2030, subject to relevant approvals.

