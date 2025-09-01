UAE leaders congratulate President of Uzbekistan on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov on the occasion.