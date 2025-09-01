United Nations calls for immediate release of detained staff in Yemen

NEW YORK, 1st September, 2025 (WAM) -- UN Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the arbitrary detention of at least 11 UN personnel by the Houthis in Yemen on 31st August, in areas under their control.

Guterres also denounced the forced entry into the premises of the World Food Programme, the seizure of UN property, and attempts to enter other UN facilities in Sana’a.

The Secretary-General, in a statement on Sunday, reiterated his call for the immediate and unconditional release of the detained personnel, along with all other staff from the United Nations, international and national non-governmental organisations, civil society and diplomatic missions who have been held arbitrarily since June 2024, as well as those detained in 2021 and 2023.

He stressed that the continued detention of UN and partner organisation personnel is unacceptable, emphasising that they must never be targeted, arrested or detained while carrying out their duties. He underlined the need to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and the inviolability of UN premises at all times.

The United Nations affirmed that it will continue efforts to secure the immediate release of all arbitrarily detained individuals, while reiterating its commitment, along with its partners, to supporting the people of Yemen in their pursuit of a just and lasting peace.

For his part, Hans Grundberg, UN Special Envoy for Yemen, strongly condemned the new wave of arbitrary detentions of UN personnel in Sana’a and Al Hudaydah, as well as the forced entry into UN premises and the seizure of its property.

He said that at least 11 UN staff were detained, in addition to 23 others already in detention, some since 2021 and 2023, and one colleague who died in custody earlier this year.

He noted that despite sustained engagement and assurances sought over the past year, the arbitrary detention of UN staff, NGO workers and civil society representatives has persisted, severely hindering broader efforts to deliver assistance and advance peace in Yemen.

Grundberg underlined that the work of UN personnel is conducted under the principles of neutrality, impartiality, independence and humanity, stressing that these arrests violate the obligation to respect and protect their safety, dignity and ability to carry out their essential work.

He reiterated his demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all detained UN personnel, as well as staff from national and international NGOs, civil society organisations and diplomatic missions. He expressed solidarity with the detained colleagues and their families, affirming that securing their release remains a priority for him and the entire UN system.