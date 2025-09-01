SCCI, SCTDA wrap up Shamsa Entertainment Park on high note

SHARJAH, 1st September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) concluded Shamsa Entertainment Park, a standout attraction of this year’s Sharjah Summer Promotions.

Running for a month-long period at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme “Shamsa Festival – Where Joy Shines”, the new family entertainment destination marked a resounding success, delivering on its strategic goals of enhancing community well-being while stimulating economic activity and boosting tourism in the Emirate.

Shamsa Entertainment Park attracted stronger-than-expected turnout throughout its operation from 31st July to 3th 0August, with thousands of visitors from Sharjah residents and tourists alike. Families and children flocked to the entertainment venue to enjoy a variety of programmes and activities blending fun, learning, and creativity in a purpose-built innovative environment, designed to meet the aspirations of all family members.

In his remarks, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, said that the successful conclusion of Shamsa Entertainment Park crowns the Sharjah Chamber’s strategic vision of launching sustainable entertainment models that complement shopping promotions and generate long-term value.

He noted that the initiative served as an integrated platform strengthening Sharjah’s appeal as a distinguished family destination while contributing to retail, tourism, and entertainment growth under Sharjah Summer Promotions.

Al Owais added that the strong public-private sector partnership paves the way for innovative entertainment assets, turning the initiative into an anticipated annual summer tradition that enhances investment opportunities and elevates community well-being in Sharjah.

For his part, Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, emphasised that entertainment initiatives play a vital role in reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading tourism and family destination.

Al Midfa pointed to the strong interconnection between the retail and tourism sectors and the continuous need to create offerings that strengthen Sharjah’s competitiveness, stimulate tourism and trade sectors, and advance Sharjah’s sustainable economic and social vision.

Shamsa Entertainment Park succeeded in fulfilling its strategic objective of supporting Sharjah Summer Promotions 2025. The campaign featured more than 1,000 retail outlets offering discounts of up to 75% on a wide range of local and international brands. By creating a secure and engaging environment for children, the park enhanced family experiences, enabling parents to benefit from attractive retail offers and shopping experiences.

Shamsa Entertainment Park enhanced private sector engagement and SME participation by offering dedicated spaces for home-based businesses and entrepreneurs, including food and retail kiosks. The initiative also enabled local and global brands to leverage the event’s high visibility, driving increased economic activity and generating new growth prospects across multiple industries.

