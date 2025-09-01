SEWA conserves 1,331 million gallons of water using satellite technology

SHARJAH, 1st September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has saved AED46 million by detecting and repairing 1,345 leaks in water transmission and distribution networks.

This achievement, made possible by a satellite-enabled leak detection initiative, conserved 1,331 million gallons of water.

Eng. Faisal Al Sarkal, Director of the Water Department at SEWA, said that satellite technology was deployed to survey the 5,000 km-long water network, while a field team inspected 950 km using acoustic devices to detect hidden leaks.

The application of advanced technologies and the team’s rapid response enabled the detection and repair of numerous leaks between March 2024 and May 2025.

