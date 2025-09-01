Champions meet at Belgian Summit of UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses

BRUSSELS, 1st September, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses continues its European tour with the 11th stop, to be held on Tuesday, at the Waregem Racecourse in Belgium.

The race brings together an elite field of horses and studs in one of Europe’s most prominent contests, as part of the 32nd edition of the Cup’s global calendar.

The Belgian race promises a strong line-up of top champions, run over 2,170 metres, classified as a Group 3 event for horses aged four years and above, with a total prize purse of €200,000, the richest prize ever offered for Arabian horse racing in Belgium.

The line-up features 12 participants, led by Al Zeer (FR) (Al Mamoun Monlau × Asma Al Khalediah by Amer), owned by Mohamed F.A.H. Al Attiyah, and Norma Al Maury (FR) (Azadi × Nemosie Al Maury), representing Al Shaqab Racing. Adding to the excitement is the UAE representative Joe Star (FR) (Al Mourtajez × Guest Del Falot by Djorman), owned by Nasser Helal Al Alawi. The field also includes last year’s Sweden winner Freddy Py (FR) (TM Fred Texas × Via Hypolite by Dahess), and last year’s Germany winner El Paso T (BE) (Al Mourtajez × Porta T by Marwan I), owned and trained by Gerard Zoetelief.

Also entered is this year’s Sweden winner Farida P (BE) (Al Mourtajez × Hania D.A. by Majd Al Arab), owned and trained by Peter Deckers. Completing the high-class field are Ska de L’Aigle (FR), last year’s Italy stop winner, alongside Dream Seq (US), El Zarka D.A. (BE), Tex D.A. (BE), Raza P (BE), and Nabucco Al Maury (FR).

