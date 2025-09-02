Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches Citymoov with 600 participants, sparking active living across Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2025 (WAM) – More than 600 residents came together at Yas Mall to mark the launch of Citymoov, a pioneering mobile app from the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC). Designed to make healthy living fun and accessible, Citymoov transforms everyday movement into an adventure through interactive digital scavenger hunts, known as quests.

The launch event introduced the community to one of the first-ever Master Quests, with participants racing against time to unlock clues and complete challenges across Yas Mall. Those who finished the quest in under 25 minutes received prizes and giveaways, while the fastest competitor claimed a premium fitness hamper featuring an Apple Watch and headphones.

Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADPHC, emphasised Citymoov’s role in inspiring active lifestyles: “Citymoov is more than an app, it’s a movement. By reimagining Abu Dhabi’s public spaces as opportunities for exploration, play and connection, we are making healthy choices more enjoyable and within reach for everyone. With Citymoov, staying active becomes an adventurous journey, not a chore.”

The launch also kicked off two exciting competitions designed to keep residents moving and engaged:

• Creator Mode Competition – Residents are invited to design their own quests using the app’s Creator Mode, then share them with friends, family and colleagues. The three quests with the most plays by Friday, 5 December will win prizes from a pool worth AED 50,000.

• Master Quest Competition – Players can test their skills across five quests set in Abu Dhabi’s most iconic destinations, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Mall, Mamsha Beach, and Marsana Beach. Each month, the five fastest participants to complete all five Master Quests will win a top-of-the-range fitness watch, adding a competitive edge to the fun.

Citymoov reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to building a healthier, more connected community by blending technology, play and physical activity. Beyond encouraging movement, the app fosters togetherness, inviting families, friends and colleagues to connect and celebrate healthy living.