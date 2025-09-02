SEDD, Sharjah Energy Council discuss mutual cooperation

SHARJAH, 2nd September, 2025 (WAM) – Hamad Ali Abdalla Al Mahmoud, Chairman of Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), received Hatem Diab Al Mousa, Secretary-General of the Energy Council, in the presence of Fahad Ahmed Al Khamiri, SEDD Director, and a number of officials from both sides.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed areas of cooperation and strengthening the strategic partnership to contribute to the continued development of performance and the provision of services to customers and the private and government sectors.

Also, this meeting aimed at strengthening coordination and cooperation between the two parties, and supporting the efforts aimed at fostering opportunities for improvement and development in line with Sharjah's strategic vision to enhance the business environment and provide services at international standards and specifications. Such meeting highlights the enhancing efforts of the two sides to improve performance and provide the best services to customers, contributing to attracting investment and enhancing the emirate's economic competitiveness.

At the end of the meeting, both parties affirmed their commitment to continuing cooperation in various fields, in line with local government service standards. They emphasised the importance of holding such meetings, given their role in accelerating development and enhancing investment activity in the emirate.

