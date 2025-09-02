Korea's consumer prices rise 1.7% in August

SEOUL, 2nd September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's consumer prices grew by less than 2 percent in August, marking the slowest pace of growth in nine months, data showed Tuesday.

Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, increased 1.7 percent from a year earlier last month, Yonhap News Agency quoted data from Statistics Korea as saying.

Inflation had remained above the Bank of Korea's 2 percent target for four consecutive months through April before slowing to 1.9 percent in May. It then climbed again, staying above 2 percent in both June and July.

It also marks the slowest growth since November 2024, when the comparative figure grew by 1.5 percent on-year.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, went up 1.3 percent in August, also slowing from July's 2 percent growth.