Daman expands coverage to Northern Emirates with ‘Amanak Chrome’

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Insurance Company – Daman, a subsidiary of PureHealth Group, the largest hospital and health insurance group in the Middle East, has announced the expansion of its insurance coverage to the Northern Emirates through the development of its “Amanak Chrome” Heath Insurance Plan.

The Plan is designed to meet the healthcare insurance needs of private sector businesses across the Northern Emirates.

Developed as a tailored plan for residents of the Northern Emirates, “Amanak Chrome” targets small, medium, and large enterprises with workforces ranging from 20 employees, with coverage available for up to 2,000 members, including dependent spouses and children. The programme offers competitive premiums starting from AED450, covering both high-and low-income earners.

The programme is offered with two plan types, both including comprehensive coverage with elective and emergency treatments for inpatient and outpatient services, with emergency coverage within the Northern Emirates, while the second plan provides additional maternity benefits, and home-country coverage for expatriates, excluding the United States and Canada.

Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Daman, said, “Amanak Chrome reflects our commitment to expanding our coverage to include the Northern Emirates, and to enhancing our health insurance services by providing advanced insurance solutions that keep pace with market changes and meet the needs of both businesses and individuals.”

Aldhaheri added, “Through the launch of Amanak Chrome, we aim to reinforce our position as a leading provider of high-quality health insurance at competitive prices for businesses across Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah.”