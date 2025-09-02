Romania's industrial producer prices up 2.7% year-on-year in July

BUCHAREST, 2nd September, 2025 (WAM) -- Romania's industrial producer prices overall (domestic and foreign markets) increased by 2.7% in July 2025 compared with the same month in 2024, and rose 5% compared with the previous month, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

For the domestic market, the industrial producer price index recorded an increase of 6.68% in July 2025 compared with the previous month, and a rise of 2.51% compared with July 2024, according to Agerpres, Romania's national news agency.

For the foreign market, industrial producer prices were 0.74% higher than in the previous month, and showed a 3.18% increase compared with the same month of the previous year.